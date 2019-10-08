Wilton groups can apply for Community Match grants

Sustainable CT recently announced the launch of the Community Match Fund, which provides a funding mechanism for sustainability-related projects in Connecticut.

Wilton is a registered, participating community in Sustainable CT and as such Wilton municipal agents, nonprofits, schools, community groups and individuals are eligible to submit projects to the fund.

Sustainable CT will provide a one-to-one match for projects that align with Sustainable CT actions.

Sustainable CT will match up to $25,000 (supporting projects with total value of up to $50,000) and has partnered with ioby (in our backyards), a nonprofit crowdfunding platform to run the match and support fundraising.

Visit the Community Match Fund to review the full eligibility guidelines. Funding will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to all eligible projects.

Sustainable CT is hosting a series of information sessions, which will provide an introduction to the Community Match Fund, explanation of eligibility criteria, and guide to project initiation, fundraising, and implementation.

For more information about the Community Match Fund, call Abe Hilding-Salorio, Sustainable CT’s Community Outreach Manager, at 860-465-0256 or email hildingsalorioa@easternct.edu.