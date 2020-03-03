Wilton grand list sees 0.78-percent increase

There was good news on the grand list front for Wilton, following last year’s decline.

Wilton’s 2019 grand list has increased by 0.78 percent. It stands at $4.285 billion, up from $4.251 billion in 2018, a difference of $33,328,535.

The grand list decreased 2.8 percent last year, when properties faced revaluation.

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice attributed the 2019 grand list increase to commercial growth and inclusion of a few new residential houses and permitted remodeling/additions.

Commercial growth included a new addition and parking garage at ASML at 77 Danbury Road, and completion of Sunrise of Wilton, a new assisted-living facility at 211 Danbury Road.

Nearby, New Canaan’s grand list increased by 0.74 percent, similar to Wilton’s, Ridgefield’s grand list increased by nearly 1 percent and in Darien the increase was 0.96 percent. Weston’s grand list increased by just 0.1 percent.

The grand list represents the assessed value (70 percent of market value) of all property — real estate, personal property and motor vehicles in Wilton from Oct. 1, 2017 through Oct. 1, 2018. It is one of the tools the Board of Finance will use in figuring the mill rate for fiscal year 2020-21.

Wilton’s 0.78-percent grand list increase comes from commercial and residential real estate values, which were up 0.77 percent; personal property which was up 1.58 percent; and a 0.24-percent increase in motor vehicle values.

The top 10 Wilton taxpayers on the 2019 grand list are:

1. CT Light & Power Company, assessed at $102,045,220.

2. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Assoc., assessed at $63,600,110.

3. ASML US LLC, assessed at $59,957,590.

4. Avalonbay Communities, Inc., assessed at $52,524,280.

5. Wilton Campus 1691 LLC, assessed at $29,022,980.

6. Wilton 50 LLC, assessed at $19,896,610.

7. Wilton 40 LLC, assessed at $18,485,740.

8. Wilton River Park 1688 LLC, assessed at $16,791,460.

9. Wilton Retirement Housing LLC, assessed at $16,708,260.

10. Sunrise of Wilton Prop Co LLC, assessed at $15,564,270.

Due to higher assessments for renovations and improvements, ASML moved from fourth to third on the list. And Sunrise of Wilton moved into the top 10, displacing I Park Norwalk II LLC.

