Wilton grad designs T-shirt for a cause

Celine Orabi Celine Orabi Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Wilton grad designs T-shirt for a cause 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

WILTON — Celine Orabi is big on Wilton. The 22-year-old Wilton High School grad loves the people, the shops, the restaurants, and things that make the town special.

So during the pandemic, Orabi came up with an idea to celebrate her hometown while giving something back to the community as well.

She has created and is selling custom Wilton T-shirts featuring Wilton’s area code, “The 203” on the front, and on the back a collage of images of popular town locations: Ambler Farm, Wilton Library, Hurlbutt Street School, Orem’s Diner, Village Luncheonette, Scoops, Village Market, and Wilton Pizza & Pasta. The Wilton Warriors sign from Fujitani Field is in the center of it all.

The T-shirts come in a variety of sizes and styles for adults and children, and Orabi is donating a portion of the proceeds from their sale to the Wilton Food Pantry.

“Times are tough for many people, but if there’s anything I’ve learned from living here, it’s that Wilton truly does care about its own community,” she said.

A recent graduate of the University of Rhode Island, Orabi had a job there working for a custom apparel company called University Tees, which manufactures custom-designed T-shirts. She acted as a liaison for the company to students and members of Greek Life at the university interested in buying shirts.

She once organized a T-shirt order at school to benefit a local food pantry, leading her to want to do the same thing in Wilton.

Although Orabi’s major at URI was marine biology, her experience selling items to help others has fostered an interest in doing the same thing in her post-grad life. “I enjoy working with people and I learned there is value in working with people and giving back. I want to help others,” she said.

Wilton wasn’t Orabi’s first home. Her father Ahmed works in IT and her family lived in London, Egypt, and Lexington, Mass., before settling in the Avalon community in Wilton in 2012.

She likes the idea of bringing “Wilton pride” to the entire town. “This is a good way to see everyone coming together. It would be great to see people walking around town in these shirts, showing how the community gathered together to support a local cause,” she said.

Products being sold for this project featuring Orabi’s images of Wilton, include T-shirts, long-sleeve shirts, crewneck shirts, and hoodies. The shirts are unisex and available in adult and children’s sizes.

The shirts can be ordered online through July 28 at order.universitytees.com/bird_banks/75934/signups/new/. (The website says the deadline is July 21, but it has been extended to July 28.) Orders will be sent to customers directly.

For more information, contact Celine Orabi at celineorabi@my.uri.edu.

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com