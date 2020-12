Contributed photo / Wilton Library

WILTON — Bakers, get out your ginger, sugar, flour and everything else needed for a holiday construction project.

The Wilton Parks and Recreation Department is having a gingerbread house design contest where children can build a gingerbread house at home, and then submit a photo of it along with their name and age to the Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page: facebook.com/wiltonctparksandrec.