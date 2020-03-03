Wilton gets distracted driving grant

The Board of Finance has approved the receipt of a $19,992 grant to help police enforce distracted driving.

The Distracted Driving High Visibility Enforcement (DDHVE) grant provides towns like Wilton extra money to fund police overtime so they can put extra manpower towards cracking down on distracted driving.

The town has received this annual grant a number of times in the past.