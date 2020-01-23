Trygve Hanson, left, and Doug Jones contemplate the cupcake commemorating their 98th and 95th birthdays, respectively.
Photo: Jeff Turner / Contributed Photo
Earlier this month, two longtime Wilton residents celebrated their birthdays. Trygve Hanson turned 98 and Doug Jones turned 95. The two gentlemen were surprised with a birthday cupcake at their breakfast club of men who meet twice a week at the Connecticut Coffee and Grill.