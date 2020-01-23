Wilton gents mark milestone birthdays

Trygve Hanson, left, and Doug Jones contemplate the cupcake commemorating their 98th and 95th birthdays, respectively.

Earlier this month, two longtime Wilton residents celebrated their birthdays. Trygve Hanson turned 98 and Doug Jones turned 95. The two gentlemen were surprised with a birthday cupcake at their breakfast club of men who meet twice a week at the Connecticut Coffee and Grill.