Wilton gardeners hope to bloom at state flower show

Michele Klink Michele Klink Photo: Janet Crystal / Wilton Library Photo: Janet Crystal / Wilton Library Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Wilton gardeners hope to bloom at state flower show 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

WILTON — Michele Klink and Carol Steiner of Wilton will be featured in The Federated Garden Clubs of Connecticut’s Standard Flower Show that is part of the 39th Annual Connecticut Flower & Garden Show this weekend.

The show opens at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford on Thursday, Feb. 20, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The three-acre event — one of the largest in New England — will continue Friday and Saturday, Feb. 21-22, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 23, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

At the annual event, the Federated Garden Clubs of Connecticut’s Standard Flower Show will feature more than 12,000 square feet of design, horticulture, botanical arts and photography with more than 500 entries from members across the state, all themed “Spring Into Connecticut.”

Klink’s entry is a creative design titled “Sailboats and Sunsets” and Steiner’s is a petite creative mass design titled “Strawberry Moon.” More than 6,500 members in 122 local clubs belong to the Federated Garden Clubs of Connecticut, whose mission is to coordinate, stimulate and encourage higher standards in all aspects of garden club work, and to protect and conserve natural resources, preserve their heritage and promote civic beauty.

Speakers at the show will include author Craig LeHoullier, gardening coach and author Charlie Nardozzi, advanced master gardener and horticulturist Lorraine Ballato, and author and horticulturist Nancy DuBrule- Clemente.

Other highlights of the show are :

Over an acre of gardens in full bloom including naturalistic, low maintenance, native, containers, epic tomatoes, vegetables, organic, herb, and pollinator gardens.

More than 300 booths of displays, activities, shopping.

At the entrance, an eight-foot Enchanted Hobbit Tree sculpture.

Cash-only admission is $18 for adults; $16 for seniors on Thursday and Friday only; $5 for children 5-12; free under age 5. Information: CTFlowerShow.com.