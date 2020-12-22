Wilton game creator brings pizza to food insecure

2 1 of 2 CategoryTen / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 2 of 2 CategoryTen / Contributed photo Show More Show Less



WILTON — On the cold and snowy Sunday afternoon of Dec. 20, Wilton’s CategoryTen founder Shahan Islam traveled to Bridgeport’s John Street Bridge with 200 slices of pizza, joining other organizations and individuals who bring food and clothing to the weekly gathering place of the homeless, hungry and food insecure.

CategoryTen has been working with Helping Hands of Bridgeport, which has been assisting those on John Street for many years. Helping Hands is a beneficiary of a portion of the proceeds from sales of CategoryTen’s board game, Covidopoly 19.