Wilton food markets adjust hours and service

WILTON — Judging by the number of cars in their parking lots — at least compared to last weekend — and the people shopping calmly in Stop & Shop on Saturday, it appears the panic buying might be over.

Yes, there are some empty shelves, particularly for paper products and cleansers, but in Stop & Shop at least there were plenty of choices for milk, meat, and fresh fruits and vegetables.

All three of Wilton’s markets — Village Market, Caraluzzi’s and Stop & Shop — have set aside certain hours for senior citizens 60 and up to shop since that age group has been found to be most at risk of complications from the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The hours are:

Village Market: 7 to 8:30 a.m., Mondays and Thursdays.

Caraluzzi’s: 6:30 to 7:30 a.m., everyday.

Stop & Shop: 6 to 7:30 a.m., everyday.

A message on the Caraluzzi’s website reassures customers that its food supply is strong and empty shelves are the result of increased demand from customers, not a lack of inventory. It asks customers “please do not stockpile.”

Village Market on Tuesday began providing curbside pickup to customers 70 and older. Orders are limited to 20 items, two orders per household per week. Orders must be placed by email by 4 p.m. for pick up the following day between 1 and 4 p.m. Email orders, with as much detail as possible, including phone number, to orders.villagemarketwilton@gmail.com. The store will call customers with any questions and to take credit card information.

The store hours have been changed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to allow additional time for cleaning and for the safety of the staff.

Stop & Shop has changed its hours to 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. to allow staff to restock the shelves.

Caraluzzi’s is open from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

