Wilton fitness clubs, restaurants are back in the game

WILTON — Whether you are craving a workout at a gym, or a plate of Rigatoni Norma at your favorite Wilton restaurant, you can now have both.

Phase 2 of the state’s business reopening plan started June 17, and allows fitness centers and gyms, which have been closed since March, to reopen, and restaurants to offer indoor dining.

Businesses have been opening in stages in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. After the start of Phase 2, Gov. Ned Lamont said about 95 percent of the state’s economy will be able to be up and running.

To reopen, gyms, sports clubs and fitness centers can only operate at 50 percent capacity.

Establishments that require customers to wear a mask while exercising must maintain six feet of space between equipment. Establishments that do not require customers to wear a mask while exercising must maintain 12 feet of space between equipment.

Wilton fitness centers and gyms that are open again include CT Fitness Lab, Personal Training Pro, The Pilates Advantage in Wilton, Wilton Fit Body Boot Camp, and Wilton Sport and Fitness Club.

Mary Beth Young, owner of The Pilates Advantage in Wilton at 414 Olmstead Hill Road/Route 7, was guardedly optimistic about her studio’s reopening. “About 40 percent of my clients have scheduled appointments, even some senior citizens,” she said.

Young is taking steps to maintain personal safety at her business. She takes everyone’s temperature at the door and makes sure people are six feet apart in the studio.

After fitness centers were closed by the state in March, Young had questions about reopening and moving forward. “There’s no balance with this thing. A lot of people are still concerned it may come back and we will have to close. But how long can a business stay closed and keep its doors open?” she asked.

Dylan and Brunetta Cathers, owners of Wilton Fit Body Boot Camp in the Wilton River Park Shopping Center, are also guardedly optimistic about their business. Throughout the pandemic, they have been offering virtual workouts to their clients.

They are now offering a limited number of morning sessions and will be adding more morning and evening sessions in upcoming weeks.

“About one-third of our clients can’t wait til they get back in, another third want to wait a few weeks to see how things shake out, and then another third are waiting for a vaccine,” Dylan Cathers said.

Peter Zaffina, manager at PTP Personal Training Professionals, also in the Wilton River Park Shopping Center, is excited to be reopening and says his business is offering a special deal for three training sessions and a nutritional consultation.

Temporarily closed

Karen Wingate, owner of Synergy Barre Studio at 22 Center Street, said she has decided to keep her studio closed temporarily for the time being. “We are a small boutique and many of our clients are not interested in wearing masks,” she said.

To accommodate her clients, Wingate is offering Synergy Barre classes via Zoom, which she said her clients are enjoying.

Two other studios remain temporarily closed, but without further updates as to their status.

Anytime Fitness at 84 Danbury Road is temporarily closed, according to a recorded phone message.

In March, when Lamont closed all fitness centers in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Anytime’s manager, Cecelia Laskauskas, sounded hopeful about reopening.

“Let’s shut everything down and stay home. The sooner we do that and contain the virus, the sooner we can all reopen,” she told The Bulletin at the time.

HiiTKICK Fitness Studio at 27 Danbury Road is “closed temporarily until further notice,” according to a message on its website.

Permanently closed

One Wilton fitness center has announced it has closed permanently. JoyRide Cycling & Fitness has put the brakes on its studio at 3 Godfrey Place.

JoyRide opened in Wilton in 2015 and hosted a number of “Spinraiser” fundraisers for local charities and nonprofits, including Animals in Distress, Change of Heart, and ABC (A Better Chance).

Owner Amy Hochhauser announced the closing of JoyRide in a letter to her clients.

“We know that this is heartbreaking for our Wilton riders and staff. We, too, are incredibly sad. However, in order for JoyRide to survive this crisis, we must decrease our expenses and consolidate our resources in our Connecticut region. The silver lining here is that by making this difficult choice, we can confidently reopen our other four Connecticut locations in a sustainable way to support our team and satisfy our commitments. This includes Westport, Darien, Ridgefield, and New Haven.”

Wilton clients can use their remaining credits from JoyRide at those other locations.

Restaurants

Many Wilton restaurants and eateries are now open for inside dining. To open, they must follow state guidelines by limiting the number of guests, maintaining social distancing, and taking hygiene and safety precautions.

In Phase 2, the maximum indoor capacity is 50 percent of the restaurant’s regular indoor seating capacity.

Outdoor dining is still encouraged as long as the restaurant does not exceed its regular operating capacity and physical distancing can be maintained.

Wilton restaurants open for business inside and outside are: Aranci 67, Bianco Rosso, Cactus Rose, Craft 14, Marly’s, Orem’s Diner, Red Rooster Pub, and Wilton Pizza.

Little Pub and Naked Greens are now open for inside dining. Because of their locations on Danbury Road, they were unable to open in Phase 1 for outside dining.

Connecticut Coffee & Grill at 16 Center Street, has 20 inside tables, but for now is not offering inside dining. It is, however, still doing takeout and outside dining.

Two coffee shops in Wilton, Starbucks at 21 River Road and Dunkin’ Donuts at 35 Danbury Road, are open for takeout service only and neither is offering indoor or outdoor dining at this time. Parlor Pizza & Bar at Wilton River Park is also open for takeout only, according to its website.

However another coffee shop, Tusk & Cup at 152 Old Ridgefield Road, is open for both inside and outdoor dining as well as takeout.

The fine dining restaurant Schoolhouse at Cannondale at 34 Cannon Road has a recorded message on its phone describing how to make a reservation. However, the restaurant’s website says it is “temporarily closed, we expect to do some pop-up events soon.”

For hours of operation, reservation information, and menus, visit individual restaurant websites and their social media pages.

