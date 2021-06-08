Wilton first selectwoman to get full salary after giving back $30K

WILTON — After nearly one calendar year since forfeiting $30,000 from her salary, Wilton First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice will be paid in full starting at the next pay cycle.
The rest of the Board of Selectmen held a special meeting prior to the regular session on June 7 to vote on whether to reinstate Vanderslice’s full salary. Her annual pre-pandemic salary was budgeted at $139,511, but she agreed to give back $30,000 from that budgeted total in July to help offset other COVID-related expenses in town, the selectmen said.