Wilton first selectwoman answers queries, coronavirus count up to 135

Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Academy students hold signs thanking hospital and other front-line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Academy students hold signs thanking hospital and other front-line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: Contributed Photo / Our Lady Of Fatima Academy Photo: Contributed Photo / Our Lady Of Fatima Academy Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton first selectwoman answers queries, coronavirus count up to 135 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — The coronavirus count in Wilton is up to 135.

Statewide there are 22,469 laboratory-confirmed cases, with 9.883 or 44 percent in Fairfield County.

The death toll has risen to 1,544, with Wilton’s count remaining at 11.

The number of cases currently hospitalized has decreased by 37 to 1,901 with a decrease of 30 in Fairfield County to 746.

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice presented a Q&A in a message on the town’s website, answering the following questions she has received from residents.

Will the town be providing more identifying information about Wilton patients and deaths?

Patient data is protected by federal HIPPA laws. Information provided to Wilton’s Health Director is regulated as to distribution and is not public. If through contact tracing you have been identified as coming into contact with a patient, you will be notified by the Wilton Health Department.

Why isn’t the number of Wilton deaths included in the daily update?

As we have repeatedly stated, we are cautious about the accuracy of case data. We are more uncertain about the number of deaths reported, as we have no way to fact check or determine their reasonableness. I report daily data to help residents be informed. I would rather provide no data versus data in which I am not confident and which could be misleading.

Are in-home services, such as barber, hair dressing, tennis instruction or personal training allowed under the Governor’s Executive Orders?

Only services classified as essential are allowed to operate. None of these services are classified as essential and cannot be provided, even in a private or in-home setting.

How does Connecticut’s share of tested population compare to other states? What is Connecticut’s testing plan?

Connecticut has historically lagged surrounding states in testing due to shortages of PPE and test kits. As reported in an April 17 NYTimes article, Connecticut had a 7-day average daily test rate per 100,000 residents of 85 per day. New York state was 118, Rhode Island 185 and Massachusetts 92. Governor Lamont has announced a partnership with Quest Diagnostics and HartfordHealthCare that could result in up to an 80 percent increase in daily testing. We were told the state is developing a plan to further ramp up of testing. Details were not available at this time.

Westport has announced they are using a drone to monitor social distancing. Is this being done in Wilton? If not, is drone use being considered?

We are not using a drone to monitor behavior, nor do we have any plan to do so.

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com