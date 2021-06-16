Wilton first selectwoman: Reimbursements from American Rescue Plan may be limited

WILTON — As local leaders examine the best way to utilize the $5.3 million allotted to Wilton through the federal American Rescue Plan, early indications show there may be limited reimbursements available to the town because of its improved financial standing, the first selectwoman has said.
According to the plan, funds can be used up until Dec. 31, 2024, for specific causes involving “the COVID-19 public health emergency and cover costs related to it, including assistance to households, small businesses, nonprofits and affected industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality.” Funds may also be used to pay essential workers and invest in infrastructure, among other initiatives.