Wilton firewood fight results in 3 arrests

WILTON — A confrontation over the alleged theft of firewood resulted in three arrests by Wilton police in the early morning hours of Feb. 25.

According to police, officers responded around 3:45 a.m. to the vicinity of 978 Danbury Road after receiving a report of an assault to find three people involved in a physical altercation.

Rolen Altamirano, 50, and Beatriz Altamirano, 42, both of Maple Street in Weston, rent part of the lot at 991 Danbury Road for commercial purposes. They reportedly told police that over a period of three weeks they saw on their security camera someone repeatedly taking firewood from their inventory.

Police said the couple decided to stake out the property and confront the individual.

At about 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 25, a black Hyundai Tiburon drove up and an individual, later identified as Leslie Philibert, 45, from Forest Avenue in Danbury, allegedly began loading firewood into the back of the vehicle.

Police said the Altamiranos pulled up in their vehicle, blocking the Tiburon, and exited with bats to confront Philibert. At some point, police said, Philibert wrested an aluminum bat from Rolen Altamirano and proceeded to assault both Altamiranos with the bat. The couple sustained serious injuries to their face and head.

All three were taken to Norwalk Hospital.

Rolen and Beatriz Altamirano were each arrested for breach of peace, 2nd, and released on a promise to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on March 5.

Upon being discharged from the hospital, Philibert was taken into custody and charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree assault, criminal trespass and larceny.

He was held on $30,000 bond and arraigned on Feb. 25.