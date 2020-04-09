https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Wilton-firefighters-present-storytime-15190207.php
Wilton firefighters present storytime
Photo: Wilton Fire Department Photo
WILTON — The Wilton Library Association and Wilton Fire Department are teaming up to present Firefighter Story Time for children on Friday at 11 a.m. via Zoom.
This Friday features Captain Jim Blanchfield and firefighter John Krozer. Registration for this program is required and is available on the library’s website/. For questions email aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.
Members of the Wilton Police Department continue their storybook reading on the Wilton Police Department’s Facebook page.
