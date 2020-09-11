Wilton firefighters hold virtual ceremony to mark 9/11 anniversary

WILTON — Although the coronavirus pandemic has prevented Wilton Firefighters-Local 2233 and the Wilton Fire Department from presenting their annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony, the union posted a video of photos commemorating the sacrifices made by civilians, firefighters, police officers and EMS responders on Sept. 11, 2001.

“Local 2233 will still be remembering the events of September 11, 2001 and honoring the sacrifices of our citizens and responders through our social media. We hope that everyone in the Wilton community will take some time out of their day on September 11, 2020 to do the same,” union president Dave Chaloux said.

The video may be seen online or on Facebook at Wilton Firefighters — Local 2233 (Wilton, CT).

Wilton residents John Henwood, John Iskyan, Edward Fergus, Peter Fry, and Edward York died in the attacks on the World Trade Center.

In 2017, the guest speaker at the memorial service was retired Miller-Driscoll teacher Robyn Reeves, who was a kindergarten teacher at the Driscoll School, a mother, a firefighter’s wife and a military spouse on Sept. 11, 2001. Her husband Phil spent several days helping emergency workers at Ground Zero.

“May we never forget those that made the ultimate sacrifice — the men and women that worked in the World Trade Center towers and the Pentagon, the passengers on Flight 93, the first responders, firefighters, policemen and women,” she said.

“They will always remain in our hearts, thoughts and prayers — and may we also remember the surviving family members that continue on to build their life stories each day.”

To watch a video of the 2017 remembrance, click here.