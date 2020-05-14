Wilton finance board will propose budgets tonight

WILTON — The Board of Finance is holding a special meeting at 7:30 p.m. tonight, May 14, to approve proposed FY 2021 town and school budgets.

The board heard presentations Tuesday from First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice and Superintendent of Schools Kevin Smith but did not reach a general consensus.

The finance board previously requested flat budget proposals from the Board of Selectmen and Board of Education, as well as scenarios for 2-, 5- and 10-percent decreases.

The Board of Selectmen is meeting at 6 p.m. tonight to make a final budget recommendation to the finance board. To view a live stream of the meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87957836047.

Members of the public interested in commenting on the budgets can do so by email to Board of Finance members at boardoffinance@wiltonct.org.

With the Annual Town Meeting canceled this year in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Board of Selectmen charged the finance board with adopting the town and school budgets. After allowing for time to hear from the public, it will meet again on June 1 to adopt the budgets and set the mill rate.

Go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85438546466 to view a live stream of the Board of Finance meeting.