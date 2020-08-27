Wilton finance board to discuss vacancy

The Board of Finance will hold a special meeting on August 27, 2020 to discuss a vacancy on the board. The Board of Finance will hold a special meeting on August 27, 2020 to discuss a vacancy on the board. Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton finance board to discuss vacancy 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — The Board of Finance is holding a special meeting this evening to discuss the procedure for filling a vacancy on the board. The virtual meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. To view it, visit https://www.wiltonct.org/sites/g/files/vyhlif4046/f/agendas/bof_meeting_agenda_-_aug_27_2020.pdf.

A seat opened up when Republican Peter Balderston resigned on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

The Town Charter says the vacancy shall be filled by the remaining members of the board. If the members do not fill the vacancy within 30 days, the Board of Selectmen shall fill the vacancy.

The term of the appointment will only be until the next town-wide election in November 2021, when that appointed person, or any other candidate, can run for the remaining two years of Balderston’s term, according to Jeff Rutishauser, finance board chair.

Since there are now two Republicans and three Democrats on the finance board after Balderston’s resignation, the majority party limitation rules (four maximum from a majority party) do not apply, so the person appointed to Balderston’s seat could be a Democrat, Republican or non-affiliated, Rutishauser said.