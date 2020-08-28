Wilton finance board seeks candidates to fill vacancy

Wilton Board of Finance members discuss filling a vacancy on their board at a meeting on Thursday, Aug. 27. From top left, Kevin Gardiner, Jeff Rutishauser, Stewart Koenigsberg and Michael Kaelin. Wilton Board of Finance members discuss filling a vacancy on their board at a meeting on Thursday, Aug. 27. From top left, Kevin Gardiner, Jeff Rutishauser, Stewart Koenigsberg and Michael Kaelin. Photo: Patricia Gay /HearstConnecticut Media Photo: Patricia Gay /HearstConnecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton finance board seeks candidates to fill vacancy 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — Members of the Board of Finance are acting to fill a recent vacancy on their board. Their intent is to appoint a new member as soon as possible.

A seat opened up on the six-member board when Republican Peter Balderston resigned on Aug. 18 to move to Wyoming.

At a special meeting Thursday night, Finance Board Chairman Jeff Rutishauser expressed an interest in finding a replacement as soon as possible.

Because the candidate will be filling a vacancy, the seat will be up for election in the November 2021 election.

Rutishauser said he didn’t want the new member to miss too many meetings, and wanted to make the appointment soon. The other board members agreed.

To be eligible for consideration, interested candidates must be registered to vote in Wilton.

Although Balderston was a Republican, his replacement can be a Republican, Democrat or unaffiliated with any party.

The board is also sending a call to the Democratic and Republican town committees for their recommendations.

The finance board’s primary responsibility is to recommend a budget and mill rate to the Annual Town Meeting. The board also engages the town’s outside audit.

Candidates should be comfortable with working with finance concepts and numbers and have an interest in budgeting, capital planning, accounting, and audit issues.

The current board members are Republicans Jeff Rutishauser and Stewart Koenigsberg; Democrats Michael Kaelin and Kevin Gardiner; and Chris Stroup, who is unaffiliated.

Interested candidates should submit a cover letter of interest and their résumé to the Board of Finance at boardoffinance@wiltonct.org with a cc to Jacqueline.Rochester@wiltonct.org by Friday, Sept. 4 at noon. Questions may also be emailed to the same.

Candidates should indicate availability for an evening interview during the week of September 7.

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com