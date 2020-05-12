Wilton finance board meets tonight to vote on proposed budgets

The Wilton Board of Finance is reviewing the town and school budget proposals on Tuesday, May 12. The Wilton Board of Finance is reviewing the town and school budget proposals on Tuesday, May 12. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton finance board meets tonight to vote on proposed budgets 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — The Board of Finance is meeting at 7 p.m. tonight to vote on FY 2021 proposed budgets submitted by the Board of Selectmen and Board of Finance.

The board has requested flat budget proposals, as well as scenarios for 2, 5 and 10 percent decreases.

With the Annual Town Meeting canceled this year in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Board of Selectmen charged the finance board with adopting the town and school budgets. After allowing for time to hear from the public, it will meet again on June 1 to adopt the budgets and set the mill rate.

The finance board is taking public comment through email at boardoffinance@wiltonct.org.

Click HERE to view a live stream of the meeting.