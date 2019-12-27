Wilton finance board elects officers, appoints committees

Members of the Wilton Board of Finance elected officers and made committee appointments at its meeting on Dec. 17. All nominations were elected unanimously by acclamation.

Jeffrey Rutishauser was elected chairman of the board.

Michael Kaelin was elected vice chairman.

Kevin Gardiner was elected clerk of the board.

Jeffrey Rutishauser was elected trustee on the Investment Committee.

Stewart Koenigsberg was elected as the Board of Finance’s representative as trustee on the Pension Committee.

Michael Kaelin was elected trustee on the OPEB Committee.

Peter Balderston and Chris Stroup were elected as the Board of Finance representatives on the Board of Education Business Operations Committee.