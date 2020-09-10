Wilton finance board cancels tonight’s meetings

WILTON — The Board of Finance has canceled two meetings scheduled for tonight, Thursday, Sept. 10.

The board had called for an executive session tonight at 7, followed by a special meeting in public session at 9 p.m.

Finance board chairman Jeff Rutishauser said the meetings were called off because one of its members could not attend them.

The board is in the process of interviewing candidates to fill a vacancy left by Peter Balderston, who resigned on Aug. 18 to move to Wyoming.

Board members need to fill the vacancy within 30 days of Balderston’s resignation. If they fail to do so, it then goes to the Board of Selectmen to fill it.

The new member will serve until the next town-wide election in November 2021.