Wilton film viewing: athletes go from good to great

Filmmaker Gabe Polsky interviews football great Jerry Rice for “In Search of Greatness.” Filmmaker Gabe Polsky interviews football great Jerry Rice for “In Search of Greatness.” Photo: In Search Of Greatness / Contributed Photo Photo: In Search Of Greatness / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Wilton film viewing: athletes go from good to great 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

A film about some of the world’s most successful athletes — how they went from good to great — will be followed by a Q&A with the filmmaker.

The Wilton Youth Council’s Free Play Matters Task Force, Wilton Soccer Association, and Trackside Teen Center will present an online screening of “In Search of Greatness,” which presents an inside look at the journeys and perspectives of Wayne Gretzky, Jerry Rice, Pele and other athletic greats, followed by an exclusive Facebook Live chat with the filmmaker, Gabe Polsky.

Viewers may watch the movie at home any time between May 19 and May 26. The Facebook Live discussion with Polsky takes place at 7 p.m. on May 26.

Register at greatnesswilton.eventbrite.com to receive a password protected link to view the film.

For questions about the event or how to submit questions for Polsky in advance may be directed to Genevieve Eason at geason@wiltonyouth.org.

The event is free sponsored by AFC Urgent Care, Dynamic Edge Physiotherapy, and Lalor Attorneys.