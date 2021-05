A few months ago, a fifth grade student in Wilton, Caroline, had a conversation with her mother about ways to make money that could help others. She ended up putting her love of art to work and designed her own Wilton/Earth Day inspired logo that she then put on a reusable bag.

Caroline and her mom reached out to the nonprofit organization Wilton Go Green, informing the staff at the nonprofit organization that they had chosen the organization to support with the proceeds from selling the bags.

“We could not be more honored to have been chosen to receive the proceeds,” Wilton Go Green told Hearst Connecticut Media.

“We are excited to not only share with you an opportunity to purchase one of Caroline's bags but also show Caroline how one simple act of kindness can go a long way.”

Caroline is selling the bag for $10.

Those who are interested can purchase a reusable bag at https://bit.ly/3tZXdJh

Supplies are limited. Delivery is currently only available to Wilton residents.

People who are interested in purchasing a bag do not need to have a PayPal account to buy one, as residents can select the “Pay with a Credit/Debit Card” option on the webpage in the above link.

The bag, an Our Adventure™ Tote is a dream bag for eco-conscious consumers who are always on the go.

The bags are also made from 100 percent recycled polyester, (RPET) which comes from post consumer plastic water bottles that are saved from landfills, broken down, spun into fiber, then woven into fabric.

The bag also conveniently folds up into a pocket inside the bag for space saving portability.

In order to support both Caroline and contribute towards the proceeds that will be donated to Wilton Go Green, purchase a bag while supplies last. You will have to use your Wilton address.