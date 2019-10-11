Wilton feeds hungry children through meal-packaging event

Some 700 volunteers will gather on Saturday, Oct. 19, at WEPCO, 36 New Canaan Road, to package meals that will be distributed to hungry children around the world. This year’s goal is 150,000 meals over eight hours divided into four two-hour shifts.

The effort is organized by Wi-ACT, a group of Wilton’s faith institutions, which pays the highly rated nonprofit Rise Against Hunger, Inc. 31 cents per meal. These meals will feed more than 400 children every day of an entire year in educational settings.

This represents a price increase of two cents per meal over previous years and adds to the financial challenge of raising $46,5000 to repeat at the 150,000-meal level.

During the event’s first seven years, Wilton has packaged more than one million meals, and its volunteers have also brought to the event non-perishable food items for local food pantries to help meet food needs here.

A new feature this year is that a 40-foot ocean-going container will be on site at the church complex where the meal-packaging is done. It will have some meals loaded already from other events, but the majority of the meals it will contain are to be from Wilton.

When the Wilton event ends and all of the meals packaged here have been loaded, the container will be sealed and immediately driven dockside for shipboard loading and delivery most likely to Somalia.

Volunteers of all ages, from 7 and up, are welcome to join the effort by signing up at https://signup.com/go/DgwPRzi.

Donations to help to pay for the bulk ingredients are needed. Checks may be made payable to “Rise Against Hunger, Inc.” noting “Wilton CT event” on the memo line and mailed to 6 Glen Hill Road, Wilton, CT 06897.

Donations may also be made online at http://events.riseagainsthunger.org/WIACT-Wilton-CT10-19-19.