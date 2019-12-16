At Wilton Encore Club's annual Holiday Luncheon at Bernard’s, Wilton Social Services was presented with a donation of $3,800 raised from the club’s annual Fall Luncheon and Fashion show which was held in October. From left are Karen Birck, Wilton Encore Club treasurer; Kathleen Wrampe, club vice president; Sarah Heath, Wilton Social Services; and Carol Comiskey, club president. Wilton Encore Club (wiltonencoreclub.org) is a social organization for women from Wilton and surrounding areas. In April of 2020, it will celebrate its 50th anniversary.
