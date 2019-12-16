Wilton fashion show supports social services

At Wilton Encore Club's annual Holiday Luncheon at Bernard’s, Wilton Social Services was presented with a donation of $3,800 raised from the club’s annual Fall Luncheon and Fashion show which was held in October. From left are Karen Birck, Wilton Encore Club treasurer; Kathleen Wrampe, club vice president; Sarah Heath, Wilton Social Services; and Carol Comiskey, club president. Wilton Encore Club (wiltonencoreclub.org) is a social organization for women from Wilton and surrounding areas. In April of 2020, it will celebrate its 50th anniversary. less At Wilton Encore Club's annual Holiday Luncheon at Bernard’s, Wilton Social Services was presented with a donation of $3,800 raised from the club’s annual Fall Luncheon and Fashion show which was held in ... more Photo: Contributed Photo / Encore Club Photo: Contributed Photo / Encore Club Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton fashion show supports social services 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

At Wilton Encore Club's annual Holiday Luncheon at Bernard’s, Wilton Social Services was presented with a donation of $3,800 raised from the club’s annual Fall Luncheon and Fashion show which was held in October.

Wilton Encore Club (wiltonencoreclub.org) is a social organization for women from Wilton and surrounding areas. In April of 2020, it will celebrate its 50th anniversary.