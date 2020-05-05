Wilton farmers market expects to open

WILTON — With farmers markets considered essential businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wilton’s market is still on course to open on Wednesday, June 3. It will take place, as it has in the past, on the grounds of the Wilton Historical Society at 224 Danbury Road.

According to the Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the market, it will follow all requirements set by the town and health department regarding crowd sizes and social distancing.

Vendors will need to wear personal protective equipment when dealing with the public and customers should wear masks.

The Chamber expects to have more detailed information after May 20.