WILTON — With so many schools, offices, cultural centers and recreational activities off-limits, The Bulletin would like to know how you are coping with the new normal of social distancing and perhaps even self-isolation.

How radically has your life changed? For some it may be drastic, for others perhaps not so much.

Are you working from home? If you still need to go into the office, how is that working out? How do the kids feel about their e-learning experiences?

Please send your thoughts, your stories, your photos of life under COVID-19 to editor@wiltonbulletin.com.