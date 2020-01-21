Wilton fair offers free recycling

Wilton Go Green’s Third Annual Zero-Waste Faire & Sustainable Living Expo will be held Sunday, March 29, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Wilton High School Field House 395 Danbury Road.

The family-friendly event will feature activities and interactive exhibits on how to practice mindful living and creative resource conservation while minimizing the production of waste.

Once again, free drop-off collections of the following household items will be offered.

Outside in the Clune lot:

Small household goods, furniture (no pianos) and appliances — Junkluggers;

Footwear, clothing, stuffed animals, accessories, linens and more — Bay State Textiles;

Electronics Recycling — Take2 Recycling;

Mattresses and box springs — Mattress Recycling Council.

Inside at the recycling collections table:

Higher-end textiles, garments and linens;

Used and unwanted crayons, markers, highlighters, dry erase markers.

Eyeglasses;

Corks;

Ink cartridges;

Candle stubs;

icycles (one per family).

For a complete list of acceptable collection items visit wiltongogreen.org and click on Zero-Waste Faire.

Anyone interested in volunteering, or in becoming a sponsor, partner or an exhibitor, is encouraged to email info@wiltongogreen.org.

The title sponsor for the 2020 event is Live Green/CT Southwestern Area Clean Cities. Other regional sponsors include Sustainne, The Junkluggers, Bay State Textiles, Chartwells, and Natural Awakenings: Fairfield County.