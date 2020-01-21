Wilton fair offers free recycling
Wilton Go Green’s Third Annual Zero-Waste Faire & Sustainable Living Expo will be held Sunday, March 29, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Wilton High School Field House 395 Danbury Road.
The family-friendly event will feature activities and interactive exhibits on how to practice mindful living and creative resource conservation while minimizing the production of waste.
Once again, free drop-off collections of the following household items will be offered.
Outside in the Clune lot:
Small household goods, furniture (no pianos) and appliances — Junkluggers;
Footwear, clothing, stuffed animals, accessories, linens and more — Bay State Textiles;
Electronics Recycling — Take2 Recycling;
Mattresses and box springs — Mattress Recycling Council.
Inside at the recycling collections table:
Higher-end textiles, garments and linens;
Used and unwanted crayons, markers, highlighters, dry erase markers.
Eyeglasses;
Corks;
Ink cartridges;
Candle stubs;
icycles (one per family).
For a complete list of acceptable collection items visit wiltongogreen.org and click on Zero-Waste Faire.
Anyone interested in volunteering, or in becoming a sponsor, partner or an exhibitor, is encouraged to email info@wiltongogreen.org.
The title sponsor for the 2020 event is Live Green/CT Southwestern Area Clean Cities. Other regional sponsors include Sustainne, The Junkluggers, Bay State Textiles, Chartwells, and Natural Awakenings: Fairfield County.