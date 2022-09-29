Wilton officially extends cannabis moratorium a year

WILTON — While an ordinance has been passed allowing three possible cannabis retailers in neighboring Norwalk, there will be no such establishments seen just across town lines in Wilton — at least for now.
Planning and Zoning Commission members voted unanimously Tuesday to temporarily close that door and extend the cannabis moratorium to Oct. 29, 2023, meaning potential retailers in Connecticut's new marijuana space will have to wait a year before eyeing Wilton as a potential destination. The commission initially voted to pass a year-long moratorium in October 2021.