Concert-goers enjoy the music of Mr. Know It All at Ambler Farm's "Red Barn Live" drive-in concert earlier this month in Wilton, Connecticut. A temporary event permit is needed to have an event in the Town of Wilton, according to the first selectwoman's office.

WILTON — A temporary event permit is needed to have an event in town, according to the first selectwoman’s office.

“The Town of Wilton wants to remind local organizations that any person or organization which intends to hold an event in the Town of Wilton to which the public is invited must apply for a Temporary Event Permit,” a press release said.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, this process allows the Town to ensure events are being held safely, both in compliance with local regulations and health guidelines. The permit application is available in an easy-to-use fillable format on the Town of Wilton website,” the information also reads. The town website is wiltonct.org.

The form is in the “Forms and Permits” tab of the website, when clicking on the word “Other.” Instructions about applying for the permit are also available below the link to the form in this part of the website.

Organizations that want to have an event in the town need to submit the form, filled out and with any other required documentation, to: Jackie Rochester at jacqueline.rochester@wiltonct.org.

The first selectwoman’s office will review each application with each of the town’s departments so that “departmental approvals” can be obtained for them.

The applicants will then be notified about “final approval” for each of their requested events.

Rochester is the executive assistant for the town’s First Selectwoman, Lynne Vanderslice, and the town’s Board of Selectmen.

Anyone with questions about how they can obtain a permit may e-mail Rochester at the address above, or call her at 203-563-0100.