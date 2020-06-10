Wilton essay winner donates prize to Domestic Violence Crisis Center

WILTON — A short story that weaves together the struggle for women’s right to vote and the struggle for racial equality has been named the winner of an essay contest held by the Wilton Woman’s Club. It was written by Wilton High School ninth grader Gayathri Kaimal.

The club sponsored the contest, for high school girls in Wilton, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the passage of the19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

The mission was to write a fictional short story related to American women getting the right to vote. The winner was chosen based on how interesting the story was, how well it related to woman’s suffrage and the use of correct spelling and grammar.

A team of judges from the Wilton Woman’s Club read through many story submissions and in the end it was Gayathri’s that stood out. Her entry, “Sisterhood,” recounts not only the efforts of women in general to achieve the vote, but the struggles of black women to be seen as equally deserving by their white “sisters.” Gayathri’s story may be read online at wiltonwomansclub.org.

When asked about the story, Gayathri said, “I wanted people to be aware that there were women who suffered and fought on many different levels. I admire their perseverance and determination and they should not be forgotten.”

As a special gesture, Gayathri has asked that her $250 prize be donated directly to the Domestic Violence Crisis Center from the club.

“Earlier this year I did a project on domestic violence, and I have heard that due to the current situation, domestic violence rates are spiking,” she said in explaining her decision.

The Domestic Violence Crisis Center is a past recipient of the woman’s club’s generosity. In 2018, the club’s fashion show raised $44,000 in support of its work in Stamford, Norwalk, Westport, New Canaan, Darien, Wilton and Weston. Learn more at dvccct.org.