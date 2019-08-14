Wilton engineer promoted at GZA GeoEnvironmental

Cassandra A. Wetzel of Wilton has been promoted to principal at GZA GeoEnvironmental, Inc. (GZA) She is also the district office manager of GZA’s Manhattan location.

GZA is a multi-disciplinary firm providing geotechnical, environmental, ecological, water, and construction management services.

A professional engineer, Wetzel has more than 25 years of experience, specializing in geotechnical and waterfront/marine engineering. In addition to her technical responsibilities, as district office manager, Wetzel is responsible for the overall development and management of GZA’s Manhattan office.

She also serves on the American Council of Engineering Companies state board of directors.