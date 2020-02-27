Wilton ends winter with ‘Chilly Run’

WILTON — The Parks ad Recreation Department will present its inaugural “Chilly Run” on Saturday, March 14.

This 2.5-mile fun run takes place along the scenic Norwalk River Valley Trail, beginning and ending at Comstock Community Center, where there will be apres-run activities including beer and non-alcoholic beverages, chili, and music.

Participants can play cornhole while listening to music at the Comstock biergarden. On hand will be Bumski’s beer trailer — a mobile bar with a number of seasonal beers and regular favorites on tap.

Registration is $30 and includes a race jersey, first drink and a bowl of turkey, beef or vegetarian chili.

The bar and additional bowls of chili will both be cash-only transactions.

Sign up in person at Parks and Recreation or online through E-trak under Special Events.