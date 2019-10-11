Wilton endorsement letters

Below are letters of endorsement for the Nov. 5 election. To submit a letter, email editor@wiltonbulletin.com by noon on Monday. The word limit is 100 words. Below are letters of endorsement for the Nov. 5 election. To submit a letter, email editor@wiltonbulletin.com by noon on Monday. The word limit is 100 words. Photo: WiltonBulletin.com Photo: WiltonBulletin.com Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton endorsement letters 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

First Selectman

Deb McFadden and I have something in common. We both held leadership positions working in municipal government. There are a lot of experiences like jobs and volunteer work that are a definite asset for the position of first selectman. But actually being a part of the leadership team that actually ran a complex entity like a municipality is a unique qualification. That plus Deb’s proven experience as a member of the Board of Selectmen, and her decades of commitment to the people of Wilton make her the best person for the highest position in our town.

Bob Sabo

I want to share that I very much admire Deb McFadden. I don’t belong to her church, I don’t have children in the same schools, I don’t work in the same industry, I entertain myself very differently than she does. But I have witnessed her ease in speaking with and especially listening to people, with genuine respectfulness. Deb will listen to other solutions and with confidence incorporate these ideas and to give credit to others. That means more and better outcomes.

And at the end of the day, that’s pretty powerful.

Candice Zarr

Zoning Board of Appeals

As Wilton and its residents continue to face challenges from all sides, it is important to vote for candidates that want to safeguard Wilton’s future.

I have known Monty Du for two years. During that time, I have witnessed his special ability to balance a passion to protect Wilton and its residents with thoughtful professionalism. Monty’s 23 years of experience designing and building transportation systems and his understanding of local codes and regulations would be a wonderful asset to Wilton’s Zoning Board of Appeals.

I urge voters to vote for Monty Du for ZBA, as we will all surely benefit from his can ‘Du’ attitude.

Lisa Pojano

Board of Selectmen

Ross Tartell has spent his career helping corporations and executives maximize their effectiveness. In addition to holding an M.B.A. and a Ph.D. degree, he has worked with many civic organizations in Wilton, his home for 30 years.

Ross is able to analyze complex problems, understand divergent views, develop creative approaches, and build consensus around realistic solutions. As a member of the Board of Selectmen, Ross will help lead the way for Wilton to regain its stature as one of Connecticut’s most successful towns. Join me in voting for Ross as a member of the Board of Selectmen.

Jeff Miller

Board of Finance

We are dead last for August in home price appreciation. Connecticut failed to recover from the 2008 recession. Taxes.

Vote the Tax & Spend (mostly Democrat ticket) if and only if you want higher taxes lower property values.

Unsustainable tax increases started in 2001 reaching its peak with the now obviously wasteful Miller-Driscoll boondoggle. A fiscally conservative Board of Finance is the only stop gap we have to rein in the BOS and BOE.

Vote for Balderston and Serenbetz. Hopefully they will not cave to increased, wishlist spending. Vote for prudence not party.

Ed Papp

Because of his substantial background in finance Warren Serenbetz is the ideal person for the board of Finance.

I have served on the RTC together with Warren for the past eight years and found him to be considerate, responsive and always mindful of delivering services to the Wilton public in the most efficient way. He is determined to reduce the tax burden on Wilton homeowners by growing the grand list and finding additional ways to increase non-tax revenues.

Vote for experience — vote for Warren!

Hella McSweeney

Mike Kaelin would do a wonderful job on the BOF! More important than his strong credentials including leadership roles in town for two decades, Mike puts the best interests of Wilton first. He has a kind, calm and rational approach coupled with extensive experience.

I worked with Mike on the Wilton Library Board for years and saw first-hand his dedication to our town— to do what is best for Wilton.

Vote for the right type of leader to serve on the Board of Finance to keep the Town of Wilton as special as it is for years to come.

Holly Sexton