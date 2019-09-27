Wilton employers win ‘Top Workplace’ awards

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties was named a top workplace in a competition sponsored by Hearst Connecticut Media. At the ribbon cutting for the brokerage’s new office in Wilton Center on April 9, 2019, are, from left, Dianne deWitt, Emmary Carlson, Kim Burke, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice, Office Leader Jo Simko, Lynn Schneider, president and CEO Candace Adams, Dan Ianniello, Regional Manager Brenda Maher, Mary Ellen Williams, Dee Shoals and Sidney Almeida. less Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties was named a top workplace in a competition sponsored by Hearst Connecticut Media. At the ribbon cutting for the brokerage’s new office in Wilton Center ... more Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Chamber Of Commerce Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Chamber Of Commerce Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Wilton employers win ‘Top Workplace’ awards 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Five Connecticut companies with offices or outlets in Wilton have been named top workplaces in a competition sponsored by Hearst Connecticut Media. They are: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties; William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance; Webster Bank, NA.; Splash Car Wash; and Fairfield County Bank.

In the “large” category, Berkshire Hathaway took top honors, with William Raveis in fourth place and Webster Bank in fifth.

Splash Car Wash took second place in the “midsize” category with Fairfield County Bank in the ninth spot.

The companies were honored at a dinner at the Waterview banquet center in Monroe on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

This was the ninth year the Top Workplace awards were given. They are based on employee surveys rating employers on collaboration, communication, strategy, flexibility, innovation and benefits.

The large employer category encompassed companies with at least 400 employees in Fairfield, New Haven and Litchfield counties.

Berkshire Hathaway came in as No. 1, for the second year in a row. Based in Wallingford, it has 22 offices, including one on Old Ridgefield Road in Wilton.

Midsize employers included those with 125 to 399 employees. Also recognized in this category was Family & Children’s Agency in Norwalk, the beneficiary of the bi-annual Minks to Sinks sales in Wilton. The next sale is coming up Oct. 5-7.

In the small employer category, The Southfield Center for Development, a behavioral health care provider for children and teenagers based in Darien but also serving Wilton, won first place, among 33 companies. Southfield’s founder and executive director, Christopher Bogart, received an award as a top-ranked leader, as did Mark Curtis, founder and CEO of Splash Car Wash.