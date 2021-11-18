Wilton emergency groups choose to ‘piggyback’ onto state’s communication system

WILTON — Following a two-plus year exploratory process and a multimonth study, the town’s emergency response bodies are uniformly behind joining the state police emergency communication system, the most favored of the three possible options the town had for bettering its radio system.
Wilton police officer Thomas Conlan told the Board of Selectman on Tuesday that, in partnership with the fire department, volunteer ambulance corps, Department of Public Works and the Department of Parks and Recreation, the police would like to “move forward” with the option to join the state’s system.