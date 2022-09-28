Wilton Democratic leader claims candidates given 'ultimatum' on topics for debate

WILTON — Selectwoman Kim Healy, the Republican candidate for the state's 42nd House District, is refuting claims that she is unwilling to debate abortion at an upcoming panel.
"Recently, my opponent and the Wilton Democratic Town Committee crafted and distributed social media advertisements stating that I would not engage in a public debate if Roe. vs. Wade was mentioned or asked about," Healy said in a statement. "That statement and the meme that was created with my picture is categorically untrue, and the false statement was made to presumably scare voters and to undermine my candidacy."