Wilton education board holds virtual meeting Thursday

The Wilton Board of Education will hold its March 26 meeting online.

WILTON — The Wilton Board of Education will hold its regular meeting on Thursday, March 26, at 7 p.m., but like its last meeting, this one will be online.

Items on the agenda include reports from Chairwoman Debbie Low and Superintendent of Schools Kevin Smith, and a discussion of the FY 2021 budget. A discussion of the district’s eLearning efforts will include potential budget implications.

The board will also discuss the district’s April break.

The meeting will be conducted via Zoom. To join, visit www.zoom.us/join. The meeting ID is 634-937-559. The password is 468035.

For information on how to join a Zoom meeting, click here.