Wilton editorial: Pre-election guidelines

The following editorial appears in this week's Wilton Bulletin.

Election season is upon us and with seven contested races, there will be a lot of campaigning and many decisions to be made at the polls.

So that we may publish as many statements and letters as possible, The Bulletin has some rules and guidelines for candidates, parties, and supporters for the Nov. 5 election. These policies are in effect immediately.

Letters to the editor: Letters touting a candidate or group of candidates may be 100 words or fewer. Longer letters will be rejected; shorter letters will get preference if space becomes an issue. All letters include the sender’s name, a word count, and a daytime phone number.

A person may write one letter per candidate. We will not publish more than one letter from the same person in a single edition nor will we publish letters from candidates regarding their own races.

Letters on general election issues may be as long as the usual letter limit of 500 words, but may not be cloaked endorsements (that is, a writer cannot analyze an issue for 450 words and then say, “Joe Smith is the best person for handling this problem.”)

All letters are due no later than noon on Monday; later submissions will be processed to run in the following week’s issue. Letters will be published in the paper as space permits but all letters will be appear on WiltonBulletin.com.

No letter critical of candidates will be published in the Oct. 31 issue, the last before the election.

Commentaries: Each political party will be invited to submit one “commentary” column of up to 500 words, discussing its slate and the slate’s advantages, to be published in the pre-election issue Oct. 31. The deadline is Oct. 23 at noon.

Pictures: Parties and candidates may submit campaign-related photos with a short caption (not articles). Photos should be in JPG format and should not be compressed or altered in any way. Pictures will be used on a space-available basis only.

Deadlines: The letters and commentaries deadlines, as well as the word limits for each, will be strictly enforced. All submissions should be sent by email to editor@wiltonbulletin.com.

Fair play: We expect candidates and supporters to stick to issues and not indulge in personal attacks on candidates. If letters or statements contain strong or serious charges against an opponent, we will offer the opponent a chance to respond. We may reject any letter or statement we think is unfair, libelous or in poor taste.