Wilton police: driver is three times the legal limit

A Wilton man was arrested for DUI after he crashed his vehicle into a guardrail while attempting to negotiate a curve in the vicinity of Indian Hill and Mountain roads. Christopher B. Hill of Boulderbrook Road was the only person in the car and was not injured in the incident that occurred about 3:06 p.m. on Aug. 30, a police report said.

When police arrived, Hill was still in his vehicle and police smelled alcohol on him. Police report the results of a two-part breath test showed blood alcohol levels of 0.2389 and 0.2507. The legal limit is 0.08.

Hill was released on a $260 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Sept. 11.