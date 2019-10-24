Wilton discussion on youth vaping

A discussion on the dangers and consequences of youth vaping will take place Wednesday, Oct. 30, 6:30 p.m., at Trackside Teen Center in Wilton. The public is invited. A discussion on the dangers and consequences of youth vaping will take place Wednesday, Oct. 30, 6:30 p.m., at Trackside Teen Center in Wilton. The public is invited. Photo: Tony Dejak / Associated Press Photo: Tony Dejak / Associated Press Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton discussion on youth vaping 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — It is no secret vaping among young people is as serious an issue here as it is anywhere else.

According to a survey, in 2017 nearly 25 percent of ninth and 10th graders and 45 percent of 11th and 12th graders in Wilton reported using an e-cigarette or JUUL in the previous month.

To help parents and the community get a better handle on this matter, residents of Wilton and New Canaan are invited to participate in a free discussion on youth vaping on Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Trackside Teen Center, 15 Station Road, Wilton.

The organizers are state Reps. Gail Lavielle (R-143) and Tom O’Dea (R-125) who will be joined by a panel of local and state leaders, medical experts and other stakeholders to learn about the dangers of youth vaping, its impact on the schools and community, and more.

Other panelists include:

Wilton Schools Superintendent Kevin Smith, Ph.D.

Wilton High School Principal Robert O’Donnell.

Genevieve Eason, Wilton Youth Council.

Colleen Fawcett, Wilton Youth Services.

Elizabeth Jorgensen, CADC, Insight Counseling.

Tricia Dahl, Yale Tobacco Research in Youth,

Wilton High School Student Body President.

Wilton Youth to Youth Student Representative.

There will be an opportunity for members of the audience to ask questions.