Wilton disaster plan: Ready for all contingencies

Wilton Library in a Zoom presentation, Disaster Preparedness: Plan Ahead, from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17. Wilton Library in a Zoom presentation, Disaster Preparedness: Plan Ahead, from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17. Photo: Alexander Soule / Photo: Alexander Soule / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton disaster plan: Ready for all contingencies 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

It’s been a while since Wilton was hit with the massive power outages and road closures brought by Tropical Storm Isaias, but if that proved anything, it’s disasters like that can be right around the corner.

To help people better prepare, Wilton’s police and fire departments will join with Wilton Library in a Zoom presentation, Disaster Preparedness: Plan Ahead, from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17.

The presenters, Police Chief John Lynch and Fire Chief Geoffrey Herald, will offer their experience-based advice as well as provide a checklist of important steps to take in advance of a major storm. They will also explain how best to cope with different kinds of weather events while they are happening and how to stay safe in a storm’s aftermath. There will be time for questions.

Register online for the Zoom link at www.wiltonlibrary.com. Questions may be submitted in advance to Michael Bellacosa at mbellacosa@wiltonlibrary.org.