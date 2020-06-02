Wilton development Cannonwoods wins positive review

WILTON — During its meeting on May 26, the Planning and Zoning Commission looked favorably on the Cannonwoods application for a five-lot subdivision on Cannon Road and directed staff to draw up a resolution of approval.

One of the main sticking points throughout the process has been the matter of a sixth lot, which the applicant has said is not intended as a building lot.

Commission member Florence Johnson expressed concerns about the future status of the sixth lot, which is landlocked with no egress from the rear of the property.

Commission member Doris Knapp questioned Johnson, saying that the application only mentions five lots.

“If something needed to be done, they would come back,” Knapp said.

Guidance the commission requested from town counsel indicated the sixth lot was not germane to the five-lot subdivision. The board said it would accept this decision.

The commission’s resolution of approval says the 39.7-acre sixth lot “is not approved for development, is not a valid building lot and can never be developed without receiving resubdivision approval.”

The resolution also says all existing stone walls and existing trees and shrubs are to be preserved to the fullest extent possible.

Other business

The commission put off substantial discussion of the other major project before it, a mixed residential-retail proposal for 200 Danbury Road. It will pick up the discussion at its next meeting on June 8.

A brief public hearing was held for a special-permit application for a conversion of an existing two-car garage to an accessory apartment at 56 DeForest Road. This lot consists of roughly 1.93 acres owned by Dana and Chris Roth. There was no public comment and the hearing was closed.

At its meeting on June 8, the commission will open a public hearing for an accessory dwelling application at 5 Forge Road.

The commission scheduled a June 22 public hearing for Apple Blossom School and Family Center’s application for adaptive use for a childcare center with an existing one-bedroom apartment.

No public hearings have been scheduled for an affordable housing project proposed for 3 Hubbard Road or the adaptive reuse of the former Vallin Galleries at 516 Danbury Road to a retail tile store.