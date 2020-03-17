Wilton declares Civil Preparedness Emergency, budget meetings postponed

In an effort to lessen the spread of the coronavirus, Wilton First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice executed a Declaration of Local Civil Preparedness Emergency on Monday night.

The declaration allows the first selectwoman to “exercise those powers, functions and duties prescribed by state law, the Town Charter, and all applicable ordinances, resolutions, special act, and the town Emergency Operations Plan in order to minimize the effects” of the current emergency.

The Board of Selectmen approved the Declaration which authorizes the first selectwoman to expend “unbudgeted funds” to respond to the emergency.

The Declaration follows a number of executive orders issued by Gov. Ned Lamont, including Order No. 7 which extends municipal budget adoption deadlines.

The order allows the Board of Selectmen to postpone budgets meetings, including the Annual Town Meeting (ATM), by 30 days.

Acting on the governor’s order, the selectmen voted Monday night to postpone scheduled budget meetings, with future dates to be determined. All budget meetings, public hearings, and the ATM itself are on hold, and will be rescheduled.

Before the postponement, budget meetings had been scheduled for March and April. The ATM was scheduled for May 5, and the Town Meeting vote was scheduled for May 9.

