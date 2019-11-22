Wilton dancer is Sugar Plum Fairy in Nutcracker

Abigail Coughlin of Wilton will dance the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy in Connecticut Theater Dance’s presentation of Nutcracker on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 6:30 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 24, at 1 p.m., in the Saugatuck School auditorium in Westport.

The nonprofit dance troupe presents accessible contemporary works and provides scholarships to local families for fine arts education.

Inspired by the holiday joy of children and her performances with the Boston Ballet, Director Michelle Sperry has added more toys to the first act: a dancing bear duet performed by Lily Wilcox and Hazel Samardzija of Norwalk, the kissing doll by Olivia Kross of Weston, and a toyshop of dolls.

Clara, performed by Lilliana Sperry of Weston battles the Rat King, danced by Felix Baer of Westport There will be special guest appearances by ballet mistress Violeta Katz of Stamford as the Toymaker and animated “Mother Ginger.”

The family-friendly performances feature dancers ranging in age from 3 to 18 years old, and will close with a new student-choreographed piece, “My Sweater is Uglier than Yours!”

Tickets are $15 for children and $35 for adults, available online at EnrollDance.com and at the door.

Tea party

The dance troupe invites the community to join them for sweets and to meet the characters at Clara’s Land of Sweets Tea Party on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 3 to 4 p.m. or 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in TD Bank on Main Street in Westport.

Clara’s Tea Party tickets are $25 per person and must be purchased in advance at EnrollDance.com.