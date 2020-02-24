Wilton dance students triumph at competition

WILTON — A team from the Wilton Dance Studio participated in a Groove dance competition the weekend of Jan. 14-15, at the University of Bridgeport, taking first place in two categories.

One performance involved a duet, called Alpha, performed by Stacia Dooley, an eighth grader at Middlebrook and Fiona Conway, a freshman as Wilton High School. Wilton Dance Studio Director Brenda Froelich described it as “a fierce and athletic acro piece about life struggles.”

The group dance that won first place was a joyful celebration dance called Roll Over, Beethoven. The were Weston freshmen Sarah and Kaitlyn Wohlford, Stacia Dooley of Wilton, Immaculate High School freshman Angela Pacheco of Danbury, Wilton High freshman Fiona Conway, and Christina Colin, a junior at Ridgefield High School. Christina was also presented with a scholarship for a fall convention.