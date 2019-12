Wilton dance group presents Jingle Bell Rock Out

Encore Dance is presenting its first annual Jingle Bell Rock Out at the Wilton High School Clune Center on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 1 and 5 p.m.

Tickets are available on-line at Encoredancect.com until midnight, Dec. 6 and at the door one hour before showtime.