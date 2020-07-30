Wilton cyclist rides in 7th Pan Mass Challenge

Tom Schneider will once again compete in the Pan Mass Challenge, July 31-Aug. 1, to raise money for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

WILTON — Tom Schneider will ride for the seventh time in the Pan Mass Challenge, only this year, instead of covering 200 miles from Sturbridge to Provincetown, Mass., he will be riding much closer to home on July 31 and Aug. 1.

The annual cycling event, now in its 41st year, supports research and care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. It raises more money for charity than any other single athletic fundraising event in the country, hitting $63 million last year for a cumulative amount of over $717 million since 1980. The 2020 goal is $65 million.

Schneider’s goal is $13,000. So far, 53 donors have contributed $10,115. Last year, he raised just under $11,000 for a total of more than $54,000.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s ride has been renamed Pan Mass Reimagined, and the roughly 6,700 participants will ride where they live.

Schneider said he will ride 200 miles in two 50-mile loops over the two days on routes around southern Fairfield County. Beginning at 5:30 a.m. to beat the heat, his ride will take him down Route 33 to Calf Pasture Beach, back to Compo, through Greens Farms to Greenfield Hill and back up through Wilton.

This year’s ride will be especially meaningful for Schneider as he has lost three friends to cancer since last year’s ride, and another close friend is in hospice care.

To make a contribution in Schneider’s name, visit https://donate.pmc.org/.