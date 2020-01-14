Wilton cybersecurity firm offers certification program

A cybersecurity firm with an office at 88 Danbury Road in Wilton, has announced the development of the SAFE (Secured Assured Fortified Educated) certification process designed to evaluate and certify Managed Service Providers (MSPs, MSSPs) and third-party providers.

Al Alper, CyberGuard 360 Founder/CEO, describes SAFE as the IT industry’s equivalent of UL Certification or the Better Business Bureau stamp of approval for a business.

“SAFE is an IT rating system for businesses,” he said. “When organizations are breached, it’s because there has been a failure in their protective layer. The SAFE certification is designed for companies that do the right thing to demonstrate they take security seriously and have implemented best-practices and cyber hygiene. Businesses have an obligation to protect customer data, and this certification allows customers to demonstrate they protect customer data.”

The certification enrollment period is now open for MSPs, MSSPs and third party vendors, and can be applied for at cyberguard360.com/safe-certification/.

"The IT industry needs to do a far better job when it comes to assuring all end users that their MSPs and third party providers adhere to best-practices and maintain infrastructures that are as invulnerable to penetration and attack as possible. And saying it is not enough. We need to walk the walk," Alper said.